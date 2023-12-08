BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Borough of Bellefonte has agreed to provide aides for those with hearing disabilities at all public meetings.

This measure is part of a settlement between the borough and the United States Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the U.S. Attorney’s office received a complaint from an individual with a hearing disability that she was not provided an auxiliary device during an in-person council meeting, nor was there an interpreter for the taped broadcast.

The complainant also reported that the borough did not have a process by which disabled members of the community could request accommodations or file complaints of inaccessibility and that the borough did not have an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordinator. The U.S. Attorney’s Office investigated this complaint and found that it had merit.

Per the settlment reached, the borough will provide a qualified sign-language interpreter at all public meetings moving forward. If the meeting is prerecorded, the video will have an “in frame” American Sign Language interpreter. The borough must also identify an ADA Coordinator, provide notice to those with disabilities on how to contact the ADA Coordinator and establish ADA grievance procedures.

“The right to participate, attend, or watch public local government meetings is a fundamental right in a democracy, and those with hearing disabilities cannot be excluded” U.S. Attorney Karam said. “This agreement ensures that individuals with disabilities in the Borough will now have an ADA Coordinator who can answer questions, accept accommodations requests like auxiliary aides for council meetings, and receive disability complaints.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The U.S. Attorney’s Office would also like to remind the public that they may report possible civil rights violations online, by calling 717-614-4911 or by emailing usapam.civil.rights@usdoj.gov.