SCRANTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man was indicted Friday by the Department of Justice for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jeremy Stephen Heeman, 46, was indicted on multiple drug and firearm-related charges.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment charges Heeman with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of an unregistered firearm and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, related to an incident that occurred on January 9, 2023, in Centre County.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with Assistant U.S. Attorney Luisa Honora Berti prosecuting the case.

Heeman could face life in prison if convicted, which is the maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses.