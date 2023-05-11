PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Dollar General is donating more than $220,000 to Pennsylvania non-profit organizations, libraries and schools including three in Central Pa.

Through Dollar General’s Literacy Foundation Claysburg School District, Center for Community Action-Bedford and the Carrolltown Public Library will receive literacy grants.

Organization Name Grant Amount Center For Community Action- Bedford $10,000 Claysburg-Kimmel School District $3,000 Carrolltown Public Library $1,000

The funds are made available through a historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout 47 states that Dollar General operates in.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation said. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

According to Dollar General, these grants aim to support schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores or distribution centers. The funds can be used for purchasing new technology, equipment, books, materials or software.

To see all grant recipients nationwide, visit Dollar General’s website.