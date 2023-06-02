TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two new stores are coming to Antis Township with groundbreaking expected to start soon.

A 13.96-acre lot, which is located at 4580 East Pleasant Valley Boulevard, will soon host a 10,640-square-foot Dollar General and a 21,930-square-foot Tractor Supply store, along with an accompanying 20,000 square feet concrete outdoor display area, according to MacKenzie Caron, Blair County community planner. The lot is owned by MSP Properties of Pennsylvania.

Caron said there will also be parking facilities added and stormwater management improvements at the site. This includes 32 parking spots for Dollar General and 83 for Tractor Supply.

Groundbreaking for Dollar General is expected to start in the coming weeks, according to a company representative. An opening date was not immediately available.

Tractor Supply said the groundbreaking will begin in July 2023. According to their spokesperson, if things stay on schedule the store could be open as soon as Spring 2024.