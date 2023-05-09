BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Wednesday, the Tyrone Domino’s will be raising money for a local fire department through their sales.

A percentage of all sales on Wednesday, May 10 will go toward the Neptune Fire Company. The fire company is reliant on community support to keep things in operation. They will be raising money for truck room repairs and a boiler room replacement project. During the event, their will be a truck parked outside the store for kids to check out.

Last year the company had to take $15,000 out of their allocation fund for repairs on their machines. That money was originally supposed to go to replace their outdated dated boiler system which was installed around 1978.

It cost the department $3,000 in just repairs to keep operational through winter and is now very much in need of dire upgrades and repairs to the truck bay portion of the firehouse. The two projects is suspected to cost between $40,000 -43,000.

The company has already been campaigning for these projects, but they still need a lot of help.

We urge you please share this up, the more it gets out the better! Help us, help you! Any and all of your support is always appreciated and will never go un-noticed!!!!! HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!!! Neptune Fire Company said in a Facebook Post

If you’re in the mood for pizza this Wednesday then you’re welcome to stop by and meet your local fire department.