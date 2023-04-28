ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new initiative has been getting rid of places that are considered uninhabitable in Altoona, but household and food items are needed for those that are looking for another home.

Operation Safe Space is a joint initiative between the City of Altoona, Blair County Community Action and other local health and service organizations with a goal of getting rid of condemned, red-tagged or uninhabitable properties that are still being rented out to tenants by landlords.

Earlier in April, seven people were removed by the Codes Department and Altoona Fire Department from a property along 14th Avenue in the city that was red-tagged after an inspection. Three cats and a dog were also removed.

Even though they may be out of an uninhabitable building, these people have to start over anew since they can’t take anything with them, and some may be staying in hotels until a stable housing place can be found.

Donations that are being asked for include:

cases of bottled water

shampoo

deodorant

soda

microwavable meals

canned soups, chili or pasta

can openers

snack foods

plasticware

paper plates

clothing

dog and cat food

The drop-off sport for donations is at the Blair County Community Action Program, at 2301 Beale Avenue, in Altoona. They can also be picked up, call Christine Zernick at 814-946-3651, ext. 101.