(WTAJ) — Jackie Cone grew up in South Jersey and served 10 years in the Army in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

But when her daughter was born over 30 years ago, she knew it was time to start a new life with her new family.

They moved to Central PA, and Jackie has lived here ever since.

“I fell in love with this state, it’s so beautiful,” Cone said. “The mountains, the clean air.”

Her service, spirit and energy didn’t stop when she moved. She joined the Altoona Army Reserve, had her son Josiah and loved to work on her feet.

“Cashiers, serving, waitressing, bartending, secretarial work,” Cone said. “My favorite thing is numbers, I’m pretty good at accounting, but I used to get migraines all the time, so I thought I can’t do this for a living, so that’s why I joined the army.”

Jackie always loved the hustle and bustle of living life to the fullest every day. But it was about 15 years ago when she started to notice something.

Jackie started having trouble going up just a few steps.

“You can just tell, oof, I’m out of breath. Am I just old? Have I gained too much weight? It’s usually not those things,” Cone said. “There’s something wrong with your lungs.”

The symptoms kept progressing.

“I had the worst smoker’s cough ever,” Cone said. “I kept ignoring it because I could still run around and I could still work.”

But then she became too weak to work.

“You’re suffocating,” Cone said. “You feel like you’re dying.”

She had to move to a one-story home and have Josiah by her side.

“He’s given up his whole life just to be my caregiver,” Cone said.

Then, doctors told her that her lungs were down to 12% capacity, and she needed a transplant.

“I got tested from head to toe to see about underlying issues, you have to see psychiatrists, you have to see nutritionists, all kinds of stuff.”

Jackie said that she was thankful for a second chance, but she noted that the path to recovery wasn’t always clear. She recalled getting a letter in the mail that notified her that she had been denied a transplant.

“I was actually denied once,” Cone said. “That floored me, I was so upset of course.”

Then came more appointments, more medications, and more waiting.

“It’s scary. I can’t leave my apartment, I don’t want to leave my apartment.”

But then, just a few months ago, she was finally given the green light. She just finished up her last appointments and will be placed on the list at the end of May.

“It’s kind of crazy, but they say the wait is only 2 to 3 months.”

She still doesn’t know who will be giving her a new, easier way to breathe, which is why she is grateful for every single person on the donate life registry.

“I just want to stand at the top of the mountain and scream thank you, and please please be organ donors. Even if people just want to donate a kidney. You can donate to strangers, you don’t have to know the person. You can be anonymous.”

Jackie said, thanks to her future donor, she’s excited to spend more time with her four grandkids and continue to explore Central PA.

“A lot of people will say, ‘I’ll probably be a donor.’ get it done,” Cone said. “Get it on your license, get your family in the know. None of us are guaranteed tomorrow, even healthy people.”

Jackie’s cousin Barbara Dixon set up a GoFundMe page for Jackie, who had to travel back and forth from Pittsburgh and stay at hotels for her tests and appointments.

Cone said all travel and doctor appointments are on her dime, and she needs financial help to cover the expenses.

Her friends and family are hosting a free benefit for her at the Unter Uns in Altoona on Sunday, May 7, from 2 to 8 p.m. Four local bands will perform with basket raffles and a 50/50.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can learn more about donating here.