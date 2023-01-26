American Red Cross volunteer scanning donated blood at the Altoona Blood Drive at the Altoona Grand Hotel.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — West Branch High School will be hosting a blood drive to help people in need and to give seniors a chance at a scholarship through American Red Cross.

The blood drive will take place at the high school located at 444 Allport Cut-Off in Allport from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. Appointments are required, and you can schedule by visiting redcrossblood.org and searching “WBAHS” under “find a blood drive.” Alternatively, you can call 1-800-733-2767.

To speed up the blood donation process, you can complete a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

High school seniors have the chance to earn scholarships through the American Red Cross Scholarship Program. Scholarships are awarded to students that demonstrate leadership in the coordination of blood drives for their high school’s blood program.

“Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life,” American Red Cross said. “In about an hour, a blood doner can help accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients and transplant recipients and those receiving treatment for cancer or sickle cell disease.”

For more information about American Red Cross, visit redcross.org.