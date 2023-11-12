STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The holiday season kicks into full swing on Thursday with the lighting of an evergreen tree in Downtown State College.

Light Up Night will take place Nov. 16 from 5-8 p.m. on Fraser Street’s MLK Plaza and the 100 block of Atherton Street.

This year’s event will include a musical holiday light show by Nittany Entertainment, free trolley rides around downtown and the Artisan Market filled with wares made by local artisans.

There will also be an Enchanted Forsest filled with trees decorated by local non-profits. Trees in the forest will be voted on by the community from Nov. 16 through December by scanning the QR code located in front of your favorite tree. The wining non-profit will receive $1,000.

Don’t forget about Santa! He will be arriving in MLK Plaza at 5 p.m., escorted by the Alpha Fire Company. And even though he may be ariving by fire truck, Santa will still be brining along some of his reindeer. They will be located at Allen Street Amusements throughout the night.

The full schedule of events and attractions can be found online.

But in the true spirit of the holiday season, this event will also serve as a charity drive for Toys for Tots and the YMCA Backpack Program. Those in attendance are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child in need or the following food items:

Chef Boyardee microwavable meals

Ramen Noodles (flat package, not cups)

Easy Mac or other single serve Mac & Cheese meals

single serve oatmeal packets

single serve cereal

single serve pudding cups

GO-GO Squeeze Yogurts, fruits or veggies

fruit juice gels

canned soup

canned corn

canned green beans

stuffing

cranberry sauce

gravy

canned fruit

canned sweet potatoes or sliced potaotes

instant mashed potatoes

The evening will end with the lighting of the traditional evergreen tree by Santa and one very lucky helper at the Allen Street Gates which will remain lit throughout the season.

Anyone who makes a donation to either Toys for Tots or the YMCA Backpack Program will have the opportunity to enter their child for a chance to help Santa light the tree.

For those unable to attend that still want to partake in some holiday festivities, some of the fun will continue throughout the upcomign weeks.

The trolley will pick up and drop off at the MLK Plaza on Fraser Street on the following days and times:

Friday, Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 from 5-8 p.m.

Satruday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The musical light show will run from 5-10 p.m. daily and the Calder Way Lighting Experience will turn on at 5 p.m. nightly.