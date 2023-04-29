JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Laurel Highlands Veterans Memorial was vandalized Saturday according to executive director Ron Shawley.

Benches, plants and military markers were damaged, with a total cost being about $1000, according to Shawley.

Shawley said this isn’t the first time the veterans memorial, located near Hinckstons Dam, has been vandalized either.

“Well I would love for people to stop vandalizing, spraying graffiti, and defacing veterans memorials including ours,” Shawley said. “But particularly here, I would love to see these people be held accountable for what they have done. Because there was no call for it.”

The Laurel Highlands Veterans Memorial is dedicated to every veteran and those who have been killed while serving our country.

The Laurel Highlands Historical Village (LHHV) will be accepting donations to cover repair costs and replacements. Donations can be sent to the LHHV, located at 172 Allbaugh Park Road in Johnstown. For more information about the memorial, visit their website.