The American flag waves above a domestic auto dealership in Rockville, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Laurel Highlands Historical Village is in need of supplies to give to veterans.

The non-profit organization, located at 117 Allbaugh Park Road in Johnstown, is in need of ceramic heaters, gloves, blankets, kitchen tools and other appliances.

Donations can be dropped off at the Johnstown Galleria’s Lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown, Kimmie’s Kitchen in Mundys Corner and at Stager’s Store in Portage.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

So far the organization has been able to collect gift cards, food, paper and hygiene products for area veterans.