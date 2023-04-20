BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A blood shortage means that everyone is being urged to donate and those looking to will have the chance at an upcoming drive.

The Altoona Rotary Club and The American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive at the Blair County Convention Center, located at 1 Convention Center, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. With the summer season quickly approaching more blood donations are needed.

You can schedule an appointment online at the American Red Cross website and enter in sponsor code “Altoona Rotary,” or call 1-800-733-2767.