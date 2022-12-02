BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Crews responded to a fire at a double-wide trailer Friday night in Freedom Township.
Blair County dispatch said that the fire happened on Back Street and that a neighbor called it in.
Blair County Department of Emergency Services also confirmed that they believed no one was inside the home when the fire started.
Details are still limited at this time.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.