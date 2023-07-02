CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Part of Route 64 in Centre County is closed after power lines were knocked down.
Details are limited but Spring Township Police Department announced on their Facebook that Route 64 is closed in both directions for wires being down. 511 PA says the down wires are in between Stover Road and Rocky Road.
The Spring Township Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.