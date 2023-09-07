UPDATE: A section of Route 322 in Centre County is now reopened after a downed tree caused a traffic disruption.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed tree is causing traffic to be detoured off of Route 322 on the Mount Nittany Expressway.

According to 511PA, all lanes on Route 322 are closed between Potters Mills and Boalsburg. The downed tree is on the westbound lane of the roadway.

