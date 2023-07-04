BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– People traveled to Fort Bedford Park Tuesday evening for the annual 4th Celebration hosted by Downtown Bedford Inc.

For the third straight year before the fireworks got started, they held a cornhole tournament with trophies and cash prizes for the winning teams. People were also able to visit local vendors and food trucks while live music played.

Main Street Manager for Downtown Bedford Inc. Lindsay Salas says that each year they try to add something new for families to enjoy.

“They love it, I mean it’s a free event,” Salas said. “They get to listen to music, they get to eat good food. But I mean it’s fun you get to be outside with friends and family and then in the evening who doesn’t love fireworks on the Fourth of July.”

The kids corner this year featured face painting, balloons and miniature golf. Salas also says that before the fireworks the Bedford Symphony will unveil their new musical piece.