CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — City of DuBois residents may soon see new murals around the downtown area.

The Downtown DuBois Inc, Winkler Gallery, and Art Education Center, and the DuBois Area Council on the Arts are partnering to bring the large murals to the area.

The group started with a kick-off Dine-In Days at Luigi’s to help raise funds for the project.

“Well, this is we’re in our infancy stage, and that’s what the Dine-In Days is for. We’re very pleased to have on Eddie Tate, the owner of Luigis who has been very supportive,” Interim Downtown DuBois Inc, Interim Director Julie Stewart said. “This is to get us some seed money to get started so that we can apply for additional arts grants and reach out to the community at large to support this effort,” she said.

Part of this project is to allow downtown DuBois to thrive, but also to tell the story of the town.

“Communities that have murals as a focus. It’s always very engaging and we have a story to tell here, just like all these other places. And I think we’re really wanting to be able to capture that and let people know who we are and what’s great about our community and specifically our downtown,” Stewart said.

Stewart said the first large-scale mural will be placed on the building of Planet Bike on Brady Street and West Scribner Avenue.

“It’s a very high profile location on 219, which Brady Street goes and cuts right to our downtown. It’s one of the most heavily traveled in the region. And so, you know, it’s kind of an ideal place to get started with this project because of the traffic flow with a lot of eyes on it,” Stewart said.

According to Stewart the price for a project like this can be upwards of $20,000.