The Christmas Tree in Johnstown is nearly ready to light up with one week before the Light Up Night event scheduled for Nov. 19.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The community of Johnstown is hosting some very festive Christmas events this year!

They will be hosting a Christmas stroll and a Light up Night event. The events will take place on Friday, Nov. 19 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the main street and take part in a variety of festive activities. There will be food vendors, inflatable balloons, live entertainment and of course Christmas’s very own Mr. and Mrs. Clause on Main Street.

You’ll also be able to stop by and see the Animated Christmas Tree.

Dan Baker will be performing during the event and the public is invited to attend.

The vendor registration form is still open. If you want to sign up you can fill out the Christmas Stroll & Light Up Night vendor form.

The event is hosted by Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership. You can reach out to them through their Facebook.