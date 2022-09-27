BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members in Bedford will celebrate local agriculture Wednesday during their annual “Downtown on the Farm” event.

This street fair runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Juliana Street between Central Way and Penn Street in downtown Bedford.

Admission is free and there will be several fun activates including a farmer’s market with food concessions, childrens’ activities, hay rides and live music.

The event will also feature tractor exhibits and educational displays where guests can learn more about local agriculture.