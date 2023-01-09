STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Downtown State College is looking for community feedback and it could land you a $100 gift card.

The Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID) announced Monday is conducting a community feedback survey to help better serve the downtown community. Those who participate will be automatically entered to win a $100 Downtown Gift, which is valid at over 100 downtown businesses.

“As we strive to be a welcoming and inclusive community, your feedback on ways to improve the downtown experience is critical to our mission,” Executive Director, Lee Anne Jeffries emphasized the importance of this data.

To participate, complete the survey and hit submit before the end of January.

For more information about the DSCID visit their Instagram and Facebook pages or reach out to Lee Anne Jeffries at 814-238-7004.