ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly 30 teams of walkers gather Saturday at Curve Stadium to help work towards a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

The annual Alzheimer’s Walk is held to remember those affected by Alzheimer’s. On Saturday they remembered those through a Promise Garden Ceremony. Those who walk set out to raise funds for research and support of those with the disease.

“We have a lot of hope on the horizon with some new treatment methods,” Lynzy Grove, Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter manager, said. “We just had one drug that was FDA approved in July of this year that will help reduce some of the symptoms and hopefully delay the progression of the disease.”

In Pennsylvania alone it’s estimated that 280,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, requiring nearly 400,000 people to care for them.

Representative John Joyce (R-13th District) attended Saturday’s event and said he lost a loved one to the disease.

“I lost my own grandmother from Alzheimer’s disease,” Joyce said. “It is important that the commitment from local community, that commitment, putting boots on the ground and walking together, shows how unified this community is to end Alzheimer’s disease.

Groves said the walk raised more than $21,000 to help fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. To learn more about the walk, visit the association’s website.