BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz traveled through central Pennsylvania again, making stops in Blair County.

“You have the most radical candidate, literally the most radical candidate in a contested Senate race in the entire country in John Fetterman,” Oz said. “And you’ve got me, who’s an outsider who knows that there are ideas that all of us can benefit from and Pennsylvanians have to decide which of those two paths do you want to follow.”

Oz spoke about issues he’s looking to focus on. He says that these topics have been expressed to him by voters.

“There was a lot of concerns about crime,” Oz said. “A lot of concerns about the border, especially with all this fentanyl coming into Blair County and the surrounding areas and lots of frustration about inflation.”

His most recent visit came on the same day that President Biden made a visit to Pennsylvania. Oz’s Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, was not in attendance at the event.

“Lots of folks are curious about where John Fetterman is, period,” Oz said. “He doesn’t go where the President is when he’s in Pennsylvania, he doesn’t campaign, he’s not taken a single question on the campaign trail, he’s not answering any of my challenges to a debate.”

Fetterman recently returned to the campaign trail following a stroke in May. Since then, Oz has agreed to debate his opponent, but Fetterman hasn’t indicated whether or not he will participate.

“I’ll work with you, John Fetterman, on getting yourself ready to some way do a debate with me. We’ll figure it out,” Oz said. “But if the real reason you’re not debating is because you’re not willing to defend your radical left policies that you’ve been espousing and pouring out there for the last few years, well that’s not a good reason not to debate. I think the people of Pennsylvania deserve to hear their two candidates go at it with each other.”

Fetterman has attacked Oz for his roots, recently saying at a steelworkers rally he doesn’t have Pennsylvanians’ best interests in mind. He has a slim lead over Oz for now. In a new poll from Emerson College, Fetterman is still leading Oz 48% to 44%, with 5% undecided and 3% supporting another candidate.

