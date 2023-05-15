ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mountain Lion Backpack Program (MLBP) is driving out hunger with its first-ever golf tournament in July.

The event will raise money for Altoona area elementary students to ensure they get proper meals before and after school. On average, the program feeds 1,000 students every week and the number of students who go to school hungry is increasing.

Drive out Hunger Golf Tournament details

Date and time: July 17, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Park Hills Golf Club in Altoona

Goal: Raise $30,000

Registration for the event is open until June, 1 and players will be provided with snacks and beverages. To complete registration, you must download this form and mail it to Blair County Community Action MLBP with payment.

The golf tournament is open to teams of four and sponsor opportunities are also available here.

Executive Director, Christine Zernick talked about how the program survives by donations and small grants.

“The backpack program is typically funded through donations and very small grants we receive locally here so with the golf tournament we are really hoping to bring in some good money so that way we can continue to support the program,” Zernick said.

After the tournament, awards will be presented at a luncheon for the day’s top teams and sponsors. There will also be basket raffles.

If you are interested in sponsoring or have other questions, email Billie Egan at mountainlionbp@blaircap.org by June 1, 2023.