TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A night of drinking only to crash land an SUV on a garage roof has led to charges for a Tyrone man, according to court documents.

First responders, including Hookies Fire Company and Tyrone Borough Police were called to the scene just after midnight on Nov. 1, to find an SUV teetering n a garage roof, over top of the driver who escaped.

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Jaelyn Oliver was found laying on the ground under the SUV with bystanders surrounding him. He was taken to UPMC Altoona for his injuries.

Police said they were able to speak with him on the phone about what happened and he allegedly said “let’s call a spade a spade, I was drunk.”

Oliver’s blood alcohol reportedly came back at nearly three times the legal limit, according to the affidavit. In Pennsylvania, the legal limit to drive is 0.08.

After reportedly damaging four residents that night, Oliver is facing a misdemeanor DUI for being more than twice the legal limit. Police noted that he never had a DUI before this.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.