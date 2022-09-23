SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injury Thursday after a crash left his truck on fire on the PA Turnpike.

The crash happened between Bedford and Somerset in the westbound lane of the turnpike at around 1 p.m. Sept. 22.

State Police report that through the investigation, it was found that the driver of the tractor-trailer, Aleksandar Dimitrijevic, of Chicago, was traveling westbound when he traveled out of the right lane and hit what they call an ‘impact attenuator,’ which is a crash ‘cushion,’ so to speak, that is often placed at the start of a guard rail that helps to lessen the impact on a vehicle.

Dimitrijevic was able to escape the truck and fire however debris from the crash caused westbound lanes to be closed. Somerset emergency crews had to activate what they call “Plan X.” This allowed them to divert traffic from Breezewood through to New Stanton.

According to the state police report, no other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported. Dimitrijevic reportedly refused medical treatment.

The Volvo tractor-trailer was towed from the scene by Interstate Emergency Services.

State police were assisted by Berlin ambulance, Shawnee Valley Fire, New Baltimore Fire, Shanksville Fire and Kegg maintenance.

Troopers report that Dimitrijevic was cited for the crash.