BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway.

The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, and lost control of their 2013 Chevrolet Cruze due to the snow-covered roadway, according to state police. After losing control, the driver entered the northbound lane and spun around clockwise within the road, striking the driver’s side of a 2021 Toyota Rav 4.

The driver of the Cruze, whose identity has not be released, was pronounced dead on scene. A passenger sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Rav 4 sustained serious injuries and was transported to Western Maryland Hospital.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Hyndman Fire, EMS, Allegheny County Maryland EMS, Corley Towing, Twigg Towing and state police all responded.