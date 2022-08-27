CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his SUV and shearing a utility pole, state police report.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, when a 25-year-old Grampian man was driving along Chestnut Grove Highway (Route 219) in Penn Township. A few hundred feet south of Antes Lane, the driver reportedly lost control for unknown reasons while in a left curve and he traveled across the lanes and off the berm.

Photo: Rescue Hose & Ladder

The driver struck a mailbox and continued another 120 feet before hitting and shearing a utility pole with the driver’s side of the SUV. He then traveled another 60 feet before coming to a full stop, according to the state police crash report.

The driver was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Rescue Hose & Ladder Ambulance with suspected minor injuries, police reported.

In addition to Rescue Hose & Ladder and state police, Grampian Penn Bloom Fire Company, Curwensville Fire Dept., PennDOT, Pennelec and Pellas Towing all assisted at the scene.