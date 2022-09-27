JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck several mailboxes, caused damage to yards, and even struck an embankment before taking off.

The hit-and-run happened as the driver of a suspected 2007-2009 Dodge Ram was heading north on State Highway 36 in Young Township on Sept. 22, state police in Punxsutawney said. For unknown reasons, the driver left the roadway on the east side and struck several mailboxes on Dutchtown Road.

The vehicle then went north on Dutchtown Road and caused minor damage to two yards. Then, the driver went west across State Highway 36 and hit an embankment on the west side of the roadway. The driver fled the scene heading north on State Highway 36.

A witness described the vehicle as a boxy mid-sized SUV. However, a front passenger headlight assembly was found at the scene of the crash belonging to a 2007-2009 1500, 2500 or 3500 Dodge Ram. The vehicle is suspected to have heavy front-end damage and missing a front passenger-side headlight assembly.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information or who may be able to identify this vehicle is encouraged to call the Pennsylvania State Police Punxsutawney station at 814-938-0510.