CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a Jeep that hit a man and took off.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 3:06 a.m., a man was hit while walking south on Glendale Boulevard in Beccaria Township, according to troopers. He told police he was hit by the right front part of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep is described as an older model with a LED light bar on the roof.

Anyone with information on the location of a Jeep matching the description is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Clearield barracks at 814-857-3800.