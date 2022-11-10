CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man now faces a slew of charges after police said he crashed into a patrol car on the side of Route 219 South by the Elton exit in July.

On July 13 around 9:20 p.m., 45-year-old Michael Allen Morgan allegedly crashed into the back of a parked Richland Township police cruiser while an officer, who was serving as backup during a traffic stop, was sitting inside it, according to court documents. This took place just half a mile off of the Route 56 bypass near the Elton exit, and the officer had to be sent to the hospital.

After hitting the assisting officer’s vehicle, police said Morgan’s vehicle caught on fire but was extinguished.

Morgan initially claimed that he was having trouble with his Jeep Renegade not shifting on its own as well as medical problems that make him dizzy and blackout, according to the affidavit. However, police said he failed a Field Sobriety Test, and a blood test showed that there was fentanyl in his system.

Morgan was arraigned on his charges Wednesday, Nov. 9. He faces one felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, two minor counts of DUI, and several summary traffic violations.

An unsecured bail of $10,000 was set, and his preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 17.