CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for the driver responsible for crashing into a pillar on a porch attached to a house in East Carroll Township Friday.

On Oct. 21 around 6:30 p.m., a driver of an unknown vehicle was heading south on Ashcroft Street in Patton when they failed to make a left turn in the road, causing them to lose control, according to police. The driver then went southwest, heading off the road just 312 feet south of Magee Road.

The driver drove approximately 60 feet through a residential yard and then struck a pillar on a porch attached to a house. The driver then fled in an unknown direction.

No EMS or VFD assisted on scene. The investigation into the hit-and-run remains ongoing.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with further information is asked to reach out to the Pennsylvania State Police Ebensburg barracks at 814-471-6500.