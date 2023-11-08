CENTRE CO., Pa. (WTAJ) – The driver who police said intentionally caused a multi-vehicle crash last year was sentenced in the Centre County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

Letra Renninger, 29, of State College, was sentenced on Nov. 7 to time in state prison following a traffic accident involving four vehicles from 2022.

According to First Assistant District Attorney Sean McGraw, Renninger has been sentenced to two and one half to to five years in state prison for three counts of reckless endangerment and three counts of criminal mischief, followed by one year of probation for criminal mischief.

In December 2022, Renninger was arrested following a car crash that resulted in an hours long closure of South Atherton Street in State College. According to police, Renninger intentionally entered the lane of oncoming traffic in the southbound direction, striking three cars before hitting the back of a parked tractor-trailer. No injuries were reported.