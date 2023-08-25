PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A drought watch has been lifted in 47 Pennsylvania counties but remains in effect for 20 others.

The drought watch across the Commonwealth was initiated on June 21, not seeing much of a change until Thursday, Aug. 24.

While a majority of Pennsylvania is no longer in a drought watch, 20 of the 67 counties are still affected by it.

Those counties are:

Adams, Berks, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Clarion, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Venango and York counties remain on drought watch.

Ways to conserve water at home:

Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.

Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering and take shorter showers. The shower and toilet are the two biggest indoor water guzzlers.

Check for and repair household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.

Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.

Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30% less water and 40-50% less energy.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To determine drought conditions, DEP assesses information from public water suppliers and data on four indicators: precipitation, surface water (stream and river) flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture.