ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested Tuesday at a rehab facility in Cambria County after he was accused of causing an overdose death in Altoona.

According to a post by Altoona police, officers were sent to a home at the 1600 Block of 12 Street on April 14 for an individual who died from a suspected drug overdose. During an investigation, officers discovered that Timothy Tombs, 49, had allegedly given heroin to the individual three times.

Timothy Tombs, 49.

According to police, Tombs final delivery resulted in the victim’s death. An autopsy found the victim died of a Para-Fluoro-Fentanyl overdose.

Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks approved an arrest warrant on Monday issued by Magisterial District Judge Daniel DeAntonio. The warrant was also provided to the U.S. Marshals Service who assisted in finding Tombs.

Officers and agents located Tombs on Tuesday at the Cambria County rehabilitation facility where they used a search warrant to gain entry. Police say Tombs hid from authorities in the ceiling of a community room but was found and arrested.

Tombs was taken to DeAntonio’s office for arraignment and placed in Blair County Prison on $300,000 cash bail. He was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance.

The Altoona Police Department thanked the following agencies, departments and offices for their assistance in the arrest.