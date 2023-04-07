HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon Borough police arrested three people after a search of their apartment — directly behind the station — turned up drugs, guns, and explosives, the department confirmed.

Police announced the arrests of Joel W. Fouse Jr. and Abigail Fouse, both 52 and from Huntingdon, as well as Abigail’s son, 27-year-old Ociel Ricardo Ortiz, of San Antonio, Texas.

Photo: Huntingdon Borough Police

A search warrant was executed Thursday morning, April 6, at the apartment on the 500 block of Penn Street by Huntingdon police, Huntingdon County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, PA Attorney General, Tyrone Borough Police Department K9 Unit, and the Huntingdon County Sheriff’s Department.

Once inside, police said they found meth, guns, a box of explosives and items consistent with distributing meth.

The search came from a six-month-long investigation into drug activity in the area after numerous tips and complaints from the public.

Police said that Child and Youth services were called to help but did not say more about children living in the apartment.

All three have been placed in Huntingdon County Prison with bail set at $100,000 each.

