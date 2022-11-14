ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing nearly two dozen charges after police said he was drunk when he started a fight with a woman before hitting a parked car while trying to flee the scene.

Police were called to the scene on the 500 block of 1st Avenue at around 2:40 a.m., Nov. 11 over a fight in the street between James Rodgers, 21, of Altoona and a woman who confronted him for allegedly being a nuisance in the street.

James Rodgers, 21 (Blair County Prison)

When police arrived at the scene, they said Rodgers was nowhere to be found. Multiple witnesses said he has in the street revving the engine of a car and yelling. According to the criminal complaint, a woman confronted Rodgers.

She continued to tell police that Rodgers struck her in the face with a closed fist multiple times before her boyfriend was able to step in. Rodgers and the boyfriend reportedly got into a struggle before Rodgers got back into his car. Witnesses told police he then took another woman’s cell phone and said “I have your f***** phone now b***h,” before speeding away.

Witnesses said that’s when Rodgers hit a parked car and continued to speed away, the affidavit reads.

Police said they found the car Rodgers was driving after it broke down at Crawford Avenue and 5th Street in the city. A witness reportedly told police where Rodgers was headed and he was found stumbling with slurred speech and a cut to his forehead.

Rodgers reportedly had no idea how he got to where he was. Police noted they found the woman’s cell phone in his pocket and confirmed it was hers by the ID in the case. Rodgers was taken into custody and transported to Hollidaysburg Police Department for a breathalyzer. According to the affidavit, Rodgers blew a 0.20, two and a half times the legal limit in Pennsylvania of .08.

It was also noted that he did not have permission to drive the car he was driving leading up to this incident.

Rodgers is now facing 20 charges ranging from felonies to summary DUI offenses. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $40,000.