CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Halifax man is facing charges after state police say he broke into a woman’s home and was found passed out on her couch drunk.

State police were sent to the woman’s home along Pine Street in Coalport Borough on Sunday, Aug. 28 after she reported finding the man on her couch. The woman told troopers she heard a loud bang at 2:54 a.m. and then discovered her door was open and broken.

After seeing the man on her couch, she tried several time to wake him up but was unable to, according to court documents. He was eventually woken up by state police and allegedly asked what was going on.

The man was identified as Justin Williams, 31, and troopers said he smelled of alcohol. Vomit was reportedly seen on the couch where he was laying and his shirt was found on the porch of the home. The door to the home also had a large crack where it was forced open, according to state police.

Williams was arraigned in Houtzdale district court and was released on $15,000 bail. He faces felony and misdemeanor charges of trespassing and breaking into a structure, damage to property and public drunkenness.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.