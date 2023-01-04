CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing felony charges after he was accused of smacking a woman before entering a home and assaulting another man all while he claimed he was drunk.

On New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, 2022, Clearfield Borough police received multiple reports of a disturbance in the area of South 2nd Street around 2:55 p.m. One person who called 911 reported seeing a man twice falling out of a black Jeep and getting back in after the vehicle pulled into a church parking lot. The caller said they also saw the man punching the Jeep windows, according to court documents.

Police said a woman then called 911 and reported she was driving the Jeep. She said Dustin Clark, 25, of West Decatur, was riding in the vehicle and was screaming and acting irate.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said Clark had intentially jumped out of the Jeep while she was driving and also “smacked her in the face.” The woman told 911 operators Clark ran from the parking lot and went South on South Front Street.

Clearfield Borough police and Lawrence Township police were sent to the area to search for Clark. While on scene, police were informed of another 911 call where another woman reported an unknown man had entered her home along South Front Street. She said her roommate called and told her the man was inside the residence.

Police then went to the home where they could hear yelling coming from the behind the back door. Officers said a man could be heard yelling “help” and two men were found fighting on the ground inside as they entered.

According to the criminal complaint, Clark was seen lying under the man and was holding him down, with his right arm wrapped around the man’s neck. Officers separated the two men and arrested Clark.

The man told police he heard a male’s voice at the back door and went to see who was there. He said he then found Clark inside the house in an adjacent stairwell. When he asked who Clark was he claimed Clark started “mouthing off” to him and apprached him.

According to court documents, the man said he felt threatened and showed a pistol to Clark and told him to get on the ground. He said Clark initally complied but claimed Clark quickly jumped up and attempted to grab his gun when he tired to call 911.

The man told officers he and Clark fell to the ground and Clark repeatedly hit him in the head and put his arm around his neck in a “choke hold” style. He said Clark continued to reach for his gun but was unable to get it. According to police, the man had pain to the right side of his abdomen and his back shoulder.

Police later found Clark was on probation and he was taken to the Clearfield County Prison where he was detained.

On New Year’s Day, officers spoke to Clark at the jail where he claimed he was heavily drinking throughout the day and didn’t remember anything that happened, according to the criminal complaint. Clark told police the last thing he remembered was getting into the Jeep.

Police later learned from a doctor at Penn Highlands Clearfield the man Clark fought with in the home suffered multiple broken ribs.

Clark was arraigned on Monday, Jan. 2 and remains at the Clearfield County Prison where he is being held on $100,000 bail. He was charged with felony burglary, two felony counts of aggravated assault, criminal tresspass and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11.