CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A night for a Boalsburg man ended with him behind bars after he allegedly fired a shotgun in his home in the direction of an occupied bedroom.

Around 11:56 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Stephen Matis, 23, told police he was inside his residence along West Crestview Avenue “cleaning and messing” with his 16-gauge shotgun when it went off, State College police wrote in the charges filed.

Stephen Matis, 23, of Boalsburg mug, via Centre County Prison

According to police, when they got to Matis’ residence, he tried to flee by getting in his blue Ford Mustang but ended up crashing it. The car ended up on a trailer, that was in a yard, after Matis went around a corner too fast.

Matis was taken into custody, and police noted he smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was also slurring his speech. Police also reportedly found a loaded pistol in Matis’ pocket before he was sent to Mount Nittany Medical Center. The shotgun was found inside the car after police searched it at the scene.

After investigating, officers learned that Matis shot the gun in the direction of another bedroom inside the home that had people inside, according to the affidavit. Officers were able to find a spent shell casing from the shotgun as well as the slug.

Matis faces two felony charges of discharge of a firearm into occupied structure and fleeing or attempting to elude officer. Matis also faces misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, along with other charges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Matis is currently lodged inside Centre County Prison with bail set at one percent of his $43,000. Matis awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 14