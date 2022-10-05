DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – After renovations and a small expansion ALDI’s in DuBois is now open to the public.

With a long line of excited customers, employees accelerated the reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The first 100 customers received a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers were also entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

The updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection. It also features open ceilings and natural lighting, and it is built with environmentally friendly materials. Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Dubois location still offers a streamlined shopping experience and low prices in every aisle, but customers will notice the elevated design.

ALDI is on track to open 150 new stores and become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year. Upon reopening, the Dubois store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ALDI is located at 5700 Shaffer Road.