CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois “Chamber Check-in Challenge” is back for its second year, and the community is invited to come out and shop during Black Friday weekend.

From Friday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Dec. 18, community members can shop at participating locations to be entered to win $500 Christmas cash. Locations will have “check in cards” for shoppers to have dated and signed and the cards need to be signed by a member of that business’s staff to ensure the stop was made.

There will be a total of five slots on the card, and each one filled out will equal one entry for a chance to win $500. All cards are to be placed in the DuBois Chamber of Commerce Check-In lockbox located at 103 Beaver Drive by the end of the day on Monday, Dec. 18.

“We as a chamber appreciate shop small Saturday which American Express is efforts to do but it highlights those businesses one day a year. We wanted to make sure our local community members get highlighted for the entire season, not just one day a year,” Morgan Shumaker, membership and PR coordinator, said. “So we hope that this challenge, just like last year, ensures more traffic, more sales, even if it’s just relations with community members getting to know the business owners and the staff members at that location as well.”

One winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Some of the participating locations can be found below.

Allure Spa at DuBois Dermatology

Billies Awards by Design

Brushed Salon

Calhoun Farm and Market

Calliari’s

Coldwell Banker Developac Realty

Day Spa DuBois

DuBois Feeds

DuBois Mall

DuBois Granite and Quartz

Granite Expressions

The Hitching Post

Homespun Trasures

Hoss’s Streak and Seahouse

For the full list of participating locations, visit the DuBois Chamber of Commerce website.