CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The city of DuBois has a new interim manager following a fraud investigation.

City Engineer Chris Nasuti was announced as the acting manager and released and update on the investigation into the suspended City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. He said the city council has been vigilant in its oversight of city funds and is committed to completing the investigation with full transparency.

All residents are encouraged to attend public meetings and ask questions during the process.

Suplizio’s resignation was accepted Wednesday by the DuBois United Way. He was placed on administrative leave from his position as city manager on March 24 after he allegedly committed $620,815 in fraudulent transactions using city/public accounts to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations, and gamble.

Suplizio is facing charges of five counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count of conflict of interest, one count of misapplication of entrusted property, and eight counts of fraudulent return.