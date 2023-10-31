CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Problems with the DuBois Area School District that include problems with technology have been brought to attention by the DuBois Area Education Association (DAEA).

Recently the technology infrastructure has been brought into question by the DAEA. This in turn is affecting school security according to DAEA. The DAEA represents approximately 275 professional staff at DuBois Area School District. It is an affiliate of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, representing 177,000 active and retired educators and school employees, student teachers, higher education staff, and healthcare workers in Pennsylvania.

“Our broken technology infrastructure has made it difficult for students to learn since school began, while creating a significant safety risk as phone systems are often down for hours a day,” DuBois Area Education Association President Brad Sweet said. “Our dedicated staff have worked around the clock and utilized their own personal leave to ensure that plans remain updated, and reporting remains current, providing support to our special education students despite the district’s refusal to provide adequate technology. Now, the district has sent the message that it believes those students matter even less, and that providing equal opportunities for them is not a district priority.”

In a statement to WTAJ, the school says, “While technology enhances the delivery of instruction, it is the educator and the educational support staff who have the greatest impact on learning. While public schools and the formalized existence of public education have existed for centuries, the system was not constructed on the foundation of technology. Effective instruction and learning is not contingent upon the internet.”

“This has become a pretty much a daily occurrence for educators at those schools where the Internet is completely unavailable for even hours at a time,” Connor Lewis, Region Advocacy Coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association said.

Another incident was the failure to lockdown the school during an incident in September. A DuBois student was arrested for bringing guns onto school property and also accused of threatening another student.

The school district says that they did have a lockdown procedure and that everything was functional the day of the incident.

“Our schools are always locked down. On the day of the incident in September, the PA system was utilized, without issue, to provide notifications to staff and students. The PA system is not exclusively reliant upon the internet and has the ability to function effectively without it. In addition to the PA System, there are contingency plans in place for critical communications in the event of system failure.

A weapon was never discovered on campus. There were only suspicions of a weapon. It was not until the vehicle was located, towed and taken into custody by police that weapons were discovered – off campus and by police. All district safety protocols were followed and three administrators supervised the student; to include a threat assessment – completed by the school counselor.

A Skylert call was placed to employees and families regarding the incident without issue utilizing the district phone lines and within eleven minutes, successfully completed 12,305 phone calls to 4,430 recipients. Upon release of the Skylert notification and within one minute, an email with the same message was sent to District employees and to the School Board without delay.

However, the Pennsylvania State Education Association says otherwise.

“A lockdown did not occur, and no PA announcement was made informing staff of the issue. Lockdowns are initiated by an active announcement informing students and staff that the school is going into lockdown. The only announcement that was made was that the Ripple Effect event was delayed. No reason was provided for the delay. Furthermore, their PA system is tied into the phone system, and the phone system is dependent on the internet.

School safety is a growing concern and issue facing educators and students. As part of DuBois Area School District’s school safety procedures, staff are expected to notify the main office of suspicious activity or observations.

Lockdowns occur for the safety of staff and students when there is a potential threat, and involve active measures taken to secure the safety of those in the building. A lockdown did not occur, and no announcement was made regarding the situation. Throughout the morning, inoperative internet and phone systems interfered with the ability of staff and administrators to communicate regarding any safety concerns or dangers, creating an unsafe situation. This is a known issue that has gone unaddressed by the district administration, and remains unresolved. The fact that Mrs. Benton inaccurately claims that a lockdown did occur is part of a concerning pattern, and community members should seek answers.”

Officials say this should be a wake-up call for many of the parents and staff at the school district.

“What happened the day that the gun was found on campus should have been a wake up call, because if for no other reason, the impact on the district’s ability to actually safely secure the school in those kinds of incidents should be a really strong message that they need to actually get some of these issues addressed,” Lewis said.

The DAEA also pointed out that the DuBois Area School Board deferred an important decision on support to Unified Indoor Varsity Bocce Ball.

The DuBois Area Education Association, the union representing professional staff at DuBois Area School District, called on the district to cease unnecessary delays and commit to providing Unified Indoor Varsity Bocce Ball for students.

The Unified Indoor Varsity Bocce Ball program is part of Interscholastic Unified Sports, an initiative supported by Special Olympics Pennsylvania. For months, DuBois Area Education Association has strongly advocated for investment in the program, only to meet continued resistance from district officials.

“The district believes that Indoor Bocce Ball is not a ‘real’ PIAA sport because it is co-sponsored with Special Olympics Pennsylvania,” said President Sweet. “Instead, they’ve insisted on providing less funding for the program comparable to other varsity sports. It’s a disappointing position for the district to take, and the decision tonight continues a pattern of errors and delays in providing necessary supports for students to learn and thrive.”

According to President Sweet, the district’s continual delays and proposals to underfund the Unified Sports program, comparable to other varsity athletic programs, raises troubling questions of disparate treatment of students with disabilities and could create legal issues.

“Our district staff and our school community want the best for all of our students,” Sweet said. “Instead of deferring decisions and passing the buck, the district should get to work ensuring that every student is provided the same opportunities and support, allowing them to learn, grow, and succeed.”

The school district says the prospect of a Bocce Ball program was introduced to the administration in July by an exceptional special educator with great enthusiasm for inclusive opportunities for children with exceptionalities.

The District has done extensive research of Unified Sports and contacted several of the over 400 schools with active programs about their journey and how they started. To date, 26 of the 29 schools contacted who are facilitating Bocce programs compensate their Bocce coach $1,000; a stipend provided by the Special Olympics. Of the schools contacted who provide compensation in addition to the $1,000 stipend, they started their programs with the $1,000 stipend. As the program developed, additional compensation was applied accordingly.

“Unlike over 20 other school districts in the state with similar bocce teams, DAEA rejected the grant money allotted to fund these coaching positions and instead, is choosing to use it as a ploy to allocate more funds into their extra-duty pool. The deferment was made to provide us time to investigate this further and it will be placed on the agenda for approval next month with the original $1,000 stipend. If the DAEA is unwilling to work for that amount, we have a number of volunteers ready to take this on,” Dustan Dodd, DASD School Board Member said.

Shawn Ford, DASD Assistant Superintendent added, “It is unfortunate to be in this situation, but several individuals have indicated their willingness to volunteer including candidates for head coach. We fully anticipate having a team, a successful season, to gain experience, and ultimately grow the program into a successful Special Olympics Interscholastic Unified Sports program.