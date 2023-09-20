CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois Area High school has unveiled a new program that awards students who show acts of kindness and self improvements.

Matt Reed, a former graduate of DuBois High School, decided to begin helping students when he saw a student who had no shoes and struggled to afford any. Through the First Class Children’s Foundation, Reed was able to deliver a “book vending machine” to DuBois.

The vending machine encouraged students to read by offering books that they requested or had said they would be interested in. Through a token system, students were able to “buy” books from the vending machine.

Reed has now shifted his idea to older students with bigger prizes in hopes that the kindness will spread even further through the Ripple Effect.

Ripple Effect prizes, provided by First Class Children’s Foundation

Ripple Effect prizes, provided by First Class Children’s Foundation

Ripple Effect prizes, provided by First Class Children’s Foundation

Ripple Effect prizes, provided by First Class Children’s Foundation

Ripple Effect prizes, provided by First Class Children’s Foundation

The Ripple Effect encourages students to be kind to one another as well as improve on their own characters for a chance to win prizes such as Beavers 1881 apparel, pop culture statues and electronics. Two students who create the largest kindness ripple throughout the year will win a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Teens can be nominated by students or faculty and will receive tokens, which can then be submitted for a prize. A kindness committee will also be implemented that will help guide students to bettering themselves as well as choose students that deserve to receive rewards.

With an allocation of $40,000, this is the largest program that has ever been seen by the First Class Children’s Foundation.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Too many children feel alone in their own community. Too many children are struggling with unimaginable personal problems,” Reed said in a Facebook post introducing the Ripple Effect. “It’s up to us to make sure that we create a better culture by creating a kind and compassionate community. It starts with our children. This program will change the culture.”

For more information on the Ripple Effect, visit the First Class Children’s Foundation’s website.