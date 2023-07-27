CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When walking around the City of DuBois you may notice a few panels with historical information.

The panels are from the DuBois Area Historical Society and recently they were able to add four new panels around various sites in the city. In total, there are now eight panels that showcase the history of the DuBois area.

“I think it’s important for people to realize some of the things that have influenced the community and helped it grow and become what it is today,” Second Vice President of DuBois Area Historical Society Tom Schott said. “It all traces back to something that happened in the past.”

The eight panels are listed below, along with the year they were placed and location:

2021:

John DuBois’ Lumber Mill: Sponsored by the Lumber Heritage Region and it was placed in the DuBois City Park

2022:

The Great Fire of 1888: Sponsored by the City of DuBois and Visit Clearfield County and it was placed in the lot across from Shankle’s Pharmacy.

The Flood of 1972: Sponsored by the City of DuBois and Visit Clearfield County and it was placed on the DuBois walkway.

From Theater to Senior Housing: Sponsored by Glowacki Management Company and Visit Clearfield County and it was placed in front of St. Michaels Terrace.

2023:

DuBois Area Historical Society: Sponsored by the DuBois Area Historical Society and located outside the E. D. Reitz Museum at 28 West Long Ave.

“Founders of DuBois”: Sponsored by Downtown DuBois Inc., Clearfield County Charitable Foundation and Visit Clearfield County this plaque is located at the parking lot near Luigi’s Ristorante.

Gray Foundation Apartments: Sponsored by The Gray Family Foundation and the DuBois Area Historical Society and it was placed in front of the Gray Foundation Apartments.

Van Tassel Tannery history: Sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Communication and Natural Resources and the Lumber Heritage Region and it was placed near Juniata Lake.

The interpretive panel project is ongoing, eight more are in the planning stage. The city handles the installation of all the panels.

You can contact the DuBois Area Historical Society at 814-371-9006 for more information about the panels or for information about donating.