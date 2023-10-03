DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – Businesses in DuBois are kicking off fire prevention week by giving members of the community a chance to touch a truck.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, along with Glenn O. Hawbaker, DuBois Walmart, DuBois Kiwanis Club and WPAL will be hosting Touch-A-Truck in the Walmart parking lot on Industrial Drive.

The event will display a variety of heavy equipment, trucks and emergency vehicles for kids to climb on, honk horns and explore.

Fire and rescue vehicles will be in attendance to help teach children about fire safety and prevention.

All children in attendance must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and will be asked to complete a waiver form at the entrance.

The event is free and open to the community, but organizers are asking guests to consider bringing a canned food item or non-perishable good to the event to donate to the local food pantry.