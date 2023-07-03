DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2023 Free Summer Lunch program is hosted by the DuBois Area School District to provide students with proper nutrition all year round.

All of their school campuses participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). The NSLP is a federally assisted meal program that provides nutritionally balanced, low cost or free meals to qualifying students. Any child who is 18 years old or younger can qualify for these free lunches.

The lunches start on Wednesday, July 5, and go through August 17th. They are available every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. They will also be available on Monday, but this is only for July. All meals will be served in the dining room.

Lunches will be served at the following locations from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.:

CG Johnson Elementary School

DuBois Area Middle School

Treasure Lake Church

If you are unable to get to these locations due to travel barriers then you’re invited to utilize the locations of the DASD Food Truck. The food truck will be available four days a week starting Wednesday, July 5 through Thursday, July 27.

The food truck will be at the following location/times:

All lunches will be served to any student 18 and under free of charge and adult meals will cost $3 per person.

The meals are provided by the DuBois Area School District & Metz Culinary Management. Menus for the summer can be found here.