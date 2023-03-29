CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The DuBois United Way announced that they have accepted the resignation of suspended DuBois City Manager, John “Herm” Suplizio who also served as the organization’s executive director.

Suplizio was placed on administrative leave from his position as city manager on March 24 following a fraud investigation that involved city funds. He allegedly committed $620,815 in fraudulent transactions involving city/public accounts to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations, and gamble.

The majority of funds allegedly came from accounts that were set up and connected with DuBois Community Days, an annual summer event presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, that Suplizio and his secretary were said to be the sole signatories of, according to a release from the Attorney General.

In a statement from DAUW, the board has been working through proper channels to protect the integrity of its organization.

Furthermore, since learning of the allegations against the former Executive Director, the DAUW board has been working through the proper channels, including United Way Worldwide, to protect the integrity of the DAUW and its mission. As we address these issue(s), we also have been working diligently with the DAUW’s accountant and independent auditor to ensure that -to their best knowledge- all allocations & donations have been handled properly. As such, the DAUW financials have been independently audited, as required, on an annual basis. DuBois United Area Way

The DAUW Associate Director, Neil A. Hanes, was formally appointed to the Executive Director position on Wednesday, March 29.

Hanes also spoke on behalf of the organization.

“We want to assure the DuBois community and surrounding communities that the DuBois Area United Way’s focus has always been and will continue to be on the successful support of and partnerships with our member agencies,” Hanes said. “The work of the DAUW [which began in 1956] and its member agencies has positively impacted over 20,000 local community members annually. This mission of the DAUW, under my leadership, will remain the foundation of who we are, what we do, and why we do it.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Suplizio is facing charges of five counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count of conflict of interest, one count of misapplication of entrusted property, and eight counts of fraudulent return.