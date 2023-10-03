CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois Area United Way 2024 Capital Campaign has officially kicked off and this year.

The goal of the United Way is to raise sufficient funds to meet the requests of all member agencies. This year, they are hoping to raise $315,000.

The DuBois Area United Way endowment fund was founded in 1994 to provide reserves to draw from in lean campaign years, providing security to member agencies.

Donations can either be made to the community fund, which distributes funds to 22 different agencies throughout the DuBois area, or directly to a member agency of the donor’s choosing.

There is no minimum donation to the fund.

“We encourage donors to go out there, donate, whether it’s to our member agencies, other agencies of their choosing, you name it. It’s more important than ever there’s a ton of people in the community that need our help,” Board of Directors President Ryan Carr said.

Donations go towards helping community members with several needs such as clothing, food and shelter.

“It really is a heartwarming experience to really get down into the details about what they offer, who they help, and how they help them,” Carr said. “It’s really boosted my enthusiasm and my willingness to really do everything I can to play my part to help that happen.”

Carr said that for members of the United Way, showing the community that they care by giving back is everything.

Since 1956 the DuBois Area United Way has been serving 22 area agencies, and will continue to do so in 2024. These agencies are:

American Red Cross

Buckatil Council – B.S.A

Camp Confidence

Catholic Charities Counseling 7 Adoption Services

Children’s Aid Society

Clearfield County League on Social Services, Inc.

Clearfield Society for Handicapped 7 Disabled Citizens

CRI — Reitz Theater

DuBois Area Fireman’s Training

DuBois Area Honor Guard

DuBois Area YMCA

DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry

DuBois Public Library

DuBois Senior & Community Center (Parkside)

Girl Scouts Western PA

Guardian Angel Center

Lifespan Family Services

Mengle Memorial Library

Passages, Inc.

RSVP of Clearfield County Area on Aging Inc.

Salvation Army

Young People Who Care

The United Way serves The City of DuBois, the Boroughs of Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Troutville, and Brockway; and the Townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Sandy, Union, Winslow, Snyder, Washington, & Polk.