CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This year the DuBois Area United Way set a goal of raising $350,000 for their annual campaign, and they are happy to announce they hit the goal and many people in the DuBois area will benefit.

The United Way set the goal and had 90 days to raise the funds. Now that they’ve raised the money they’re going to be shifting their focus to improving lives in the area.

“We have 20 thousand community members that are directly benefiting from this United Way Campaign.” Ed Yahner a Co-Chair for the 2023 United Way Campaign said.

“Many of our local school districts all have children that are benefiting from the DuBois Area United Way. And that’s what’s really so special about this agency, why I’m so passionate about the campaign and why it makes such a big difference in everyone’s lives,” Yahner said.

The money will go towards helping 22 area agencies, one of those being The Salvation Army.

“No one can stretch a dollar like they do, they actually do a fabulous job with after-school programs for kids, there’s a lot of kids in our communities that have nowhere to go after school,” Yahner said.

The DuBois Area United Way considers itself a major partner to many of those organizations.

“We are that financial gap between insurance companies and welfare and all those state programs in place and the fact that we can fill that gap is just a blessing,” Neil Hanes the Associate Director and Co-Chair for the DuBois Area United Way said.

But raising the money wasn’t as easy as it sounds.

“It’s not easy now you know we’re coming out of the pandemic right, so we’re just kinda getting the business community our community members reassembled to this type of activity again so it was a challenge,” Yahner said.

“I was just here rallying the troops and making sure that we were working as a team and as you can see it was successful we met our goal and it was a complete team effort,” Hanes said.

The next fundraising campaign will kick off in the fall.